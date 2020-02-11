Norfolk High girls basketball red hot at 12-8 as they get ready for Grand Island & Omaha Northwest

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 12-8 on the season and have won three games in a row after sweeping this past weekend. 

They won at Lincoln Southeast last Friday 59-44 and beat Omaha Benson at home 47-38 last Saturday.  This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast twice, Lincoln North Star twice, Kearney, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, and Omaha Benson while falling to Lincoln East, Millard West, Lincoln Pius X twice, Lincoln Southwest twice, Lincoln High, and Fremont.  Norfolk, despite the winning record, is being outscored by their opponents on average through 20 contests 47.3-44.8.  Their remaining home schedule includes games with Omaha Northwest on Saturday and Lincoln East while visiting Grand Island on Friday and Lincoln Northeast.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Hawks' Moore & Botaletto honored by ICCAC

Northeast Hawks' Moore & Botaletto honored by ICCAC

Northeast Hawks basketball’s Kyla Moore and baseball’s Derek Botaletto were named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and the DII Baseball Player of the Week respectively. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Major League Baseball is considering expanding the playoffs to nearly half the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents.  The playoffs would grow from ten clubs to 14 under the plan, first reported yesterday by the New York Post.  There would be four wild cards…