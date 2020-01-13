Norfolk High girls basketball playing well as they get ready for upcoming weekend

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 7-5 on the season and have won three of their last four games after beating Kearney and South Sioux City over the weekend.
The Lady Panthers outlasted Kearney on Friday 53-47 in overtime before winning at South Sioux City 64-54 on Saturday. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln North Star, Kearney, and South Sioux City while falling to Lincoln East, Millard West, Lincoln Pius X, and Lincoln Southwest twice. Norfolk, despite the winning record, are being outscored by their opponents on average through twelve contests 47.3-44.4. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East while visiting Omaha North, Lincoln High, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast. The Lady Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 4-8 Lincoln North Star and then visit 3-6 Omaha North on Saturday in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.