Norfolk High girls basketball looks to recover from weekend losses when they host Fremont on Friday

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 9-7 on the season after a 53-41 loss to Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lincoln High in Class ‘A’ on the road last Friday 53-41 and then a 58-33 home loss on Saturday to second ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X.
This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln North Star twice, Kearney, South Sioux City, and Omaha North while falling to Lincoln East, Millard West, Lincoln Pius X twice, Lincoln Southwest twice, and Lincoln High. Norfolk, despite the winning record, are being outscored by their opponents on average through 16 contests 47-44. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East while visiting Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast. The Lady Panthers return to action this weekend when they host Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘A’ 10-3 Fremont on Friday and then visit 5-8 Omaha Central on Saturday in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.