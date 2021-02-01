Norfolk High girls basketball looks forward to remaining schedule

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 6-10 on the season splitting two games last week.
They beat Columbus at home 55-43 last Thursday and then fell at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Fremont 77-66 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, and Omaha North while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, and Fremont. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through 16 contests 49.4-42.7. Their remaining schedule includes road games with Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, and Lincoln East while hosting Grand Island and Lincoln Northeast. Those opponents have a combined record of 20-57. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they visit 3-9 Lincoln Southeast.