1-1 Norfolk High girls basketball has entire week to prepare for Saturday's road tilt at Millard West

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after splitting the opening games of the 2019-2020 campaign.
They edged Elkhorn South 40-38 at home last Thursday before falling at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Lincoln East on the road on Saturday 60-33. Norfolk’s remaining home schedule includes games with Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Lady Panthers will play in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 27-31. They return to action on Saturday when they visit 0-2 Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Millard West in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.