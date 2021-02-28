Norfolk High girls basketball finished 12-12; lose five seniors to graduation

The Norfolk High girls basketball team’s 2020-21 campaign concluded at 12-12 after dropping a 58-35 A-3 District final at Lincoln Southwest 58-35 last Thursday.
They had won at Kearney on Tuesday 53-48 in their semifinal. This year the Lady Panthers beat Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Lincoln Northeast, and Kearney while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest twice, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, Fremont, Lincoln East. Norfolk was outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 49.9-42.9. They lose Karly Kalin, Chelsea Strom, Hailey Kleinschmit, Makenna Skiff, and Agdaly Sanchez to graduation.