3-2 Norfolk High girls basketball currently at moratorium will soon get ready for HAC Tournament

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 3-2 on the season after a 52-40 home win over Papillion La Vista South last Saturday 52-40.
This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, and Papillion La Vista South while falling to Lincoln East and Millard West. Norfolk is being outscored on average through five contests 45.8-40.6. Their remaining home schedule includes games with Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Lady Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 0-6 Lincoln Southeast at 3:00 in the opening day of the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.