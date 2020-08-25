Norfolk High football to host Bellevue East in opener on Friday

The Norfolk High football team gets their season underway Friday when they host Bellevue East at 7:00.
The Panthers finished 4-5 last season and missed out on the playoffs. Norfolk returns seven players with starting experience. Their schedule includes road games with Columbus, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Grand Island. Home games include Bellevue East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Omaha Westside, and Millard North. Norfolk coach Tom Olson, who is in 23rd year as a head coach with a record of 110-104.