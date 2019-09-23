1994 Norfolk High football team inducted into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inducted the 1994 Norfolk High football team yesterday in a ceremony at Lincoln East High School in front of more than 700 attendees.
The Dan McLaughlin led 1994 Panthers won the school’s only football championship with a 12-0 record. They beat North Platte, Hastings, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Columbus, Lincoln High, South Sioux City, Lincoln East, Kearney, Fremont, Columbus, and Omaha Benson in the championship game 27-19. Norfolk outscored their opponents by an average score of 38.7-13.4. The team’s induction was also joined by Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, Bishop Neumann retired football coach Tim Turman, and others.