Norfolk High football ready themselves for road game at Grand Island

The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-6 for the first time since 1961 after dropping a home game last Friday to Omaha World Herald top ranked Omaha Westside 52-3. 

The Panthers lone score came on a field goal by Jake Licking from 29 yards out with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter.  This season, they have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and Omaha Westside.  Norfolk is being outscored this season 261-58.  They return to action by visiting 2-4 Grand Island on Friday.

