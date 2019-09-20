Norfolk High football rallies past Lincoln Northeast

The Norfolk High football team earned their first win of the season by rallying past Lincoln Northeast last night 35-20 at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Brayden Splater ran for 199 yards off 35 carries and four touchdowns on the evening. He recorded three of his TDs in the third quarter after Norfolk trailed 14-7 at halftime. Splater had touchdown runs of 1, 17, 27, & 1 yard on the evening. Teammate Jace Monday also scored on a four yard touchdown run with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. Monday threw for 204 yards off 14-18 passing while wide receiver Gage Dohren caught seven balls for 119 yards. The Panthers, who are now 1-3 on the season, will host 3-0 Omaha South next Thursday.