Norfolk High football looks for first win at Lincoln Northeast on Thursday

The Norfolk High football team is 0-3 on the year after dropping a 38-0 home decision to Kearney last Friday.
The Bearcats’ Mike Maessner ran for 133 yards off 18 carries and three touchdowns in Kearney’s win. The Panthers, who have dropped games to Columbus, Elkhorn, and Kearney are being outscored by their opponents on average through three games 32.7-12.7. The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they visit Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play 1-2 Lincoln Northeast at 7:00. The Rockets routed Omaha Bryan last Friday 34-7.