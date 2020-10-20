Norfolk High football gets ready for road playoff games on Friday afternoon

The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-7 for the first time since 1953 after dropping a 34-13 road game last Friday at Grand Island. 

The Panther scoring came courtesy of a Payson Owen two-yard touchdown run and two Jake Licking field goals.  This season, the Panthers have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, and Grand Island.  Norfolk is being outscored this season 295-71.  The Panthers return to action on Friday at 4:00 at Buell Stadium in Omaha when they visit 3-4 Omaha World Herald ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the playoffs.

