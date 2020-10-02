Norfolk High football falls in Lincoln to Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk Panthers dropped a 21-7 road contest to Lincoln Southwest last night at Seacrest Field. 

The Silver Hawks’ Ben Buda scored two touchdowns in a span of 38 seconds in the fourth quarter to fuel his team to the win.  Buda caught a 20-yard TD pass from Collin Fritton with 7:04 remaining to give Lincoln Southwest a 14-0 lead and then returned a Jace Mohr interception 31 yards for a score four plays later with 6:26 remaining.  The Silver Hawks, who led 7-0 at halftime, improves to 2-4.  Norfolk’s score came courtesy of a five-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Jacob Hoffman with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.  The Panthers, who totaled only 110 yards of offense, falls to 1-5 for the first time since 1966.

Tags

In other news

LHNE football routs Hartington/Newcastle

LHNE football routs Hartington/Newcastle

Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles routed Hartington/Newcastle 68-34 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 2, 2020

The Nebraska Athletic Department is offering Husker fans the opportunity to be a part of the Sea of Red Sellout for the 2020 football season. The Sea of Red Sellout, gives fans a chance to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.  The Sea of…