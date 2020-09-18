Norfolk High football & cross country highlight local schedule; NC football canceled due to COVID 19

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk High hosts Papillion La Vista at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Battle Creek is on the road at Columbus Scotus at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40.  Norfolk Catholic’s road game at Oakland/Craig has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 issue.  Also, the Norfolk High boys tennis team entertains Hastings in a 4:00 dual, and the Norfolk High cross country teams host their own invitational at 4:00 at Skyview Lake.  Teams competing include Omaha Skutt, Columbus, Lincoln North Star, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, and Yankton.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and the Miami Heat closed on a 17-7 run over the final 4 1/2 minutes to beat the Boston Celtics, 106-101.  Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21 points and ten rebounds, helping the Heat take a 2-0 lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference final…