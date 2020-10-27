Norfolk High football caps 1-8 season

The Norfolk Panther football team finished with a 1-8 mark for the 2020 season after losing at ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs last Friday 52-6. 

It was the Panthers’ worst record since 1961 when they also went 1-8.  Norfolk’s scoring came courtesy of a Kaden Ternus 25 yard touchdown pass to Jake Licking in the first quarter.  This season, the Panthers beat Bellevue East in their opener and then lost to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, Grand Island, and Millard North.  Norfolk was outscored this season 347-77.

