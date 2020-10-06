Norfolk High football braces themselves for top ranked team in the state

The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-5 for the first time since 1966 after dropping a road game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday 21-7. 

The Panthers mustered only 110 yards of offense and scored on a defensive touchdown with 3:37 remaining.  This season, they have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, and Lincoln Southwest by a total score of 209-55.  The Panthers return to action on Friday night when they host Omaha World Herald top ranked 6-0 Omaha Westside.

