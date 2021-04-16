Norfolk High finishes seventh in Kearney Doubles Girls Tennis Tournament

The Norfolk Panthers Girls Varsity tennis traveled to Kearney on Thursday, April 15th to compete in the Kearney Doubles Tennis Invitational held at multiple sites in Kearney. The Panthers finished in seventh place in the 10-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:

Lincoln East 90

Columbus 81

Kearney 81

Lincoln High 71

Lincoln North Star 58

Omaha Westside 53

Norfolk 37

Grand Island 35

Millard South 31

North Platte 15

Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:

#1 Doubles: Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson Record: 1 – 4

Lost to Addi Duranski & Miranda Swanson, Columbus 8 – 2

Lost to Abby Lottman & Caitlin Hudson, Lincoln North Star 8 – 3

Lost to Kristina Le & Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East 8 – 3

Defeated Callie Freeman & Ella Haakinson, Millard South 8 – 3

Lost to Finley Evans & Macy McDonald, Grand Island 8 – 4

#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 1 – 4

Lost to Claire Kelly & Katie Wemhoff, Grand Island 8 – 3

Lost to Becca Haziel & Logan Kapels, Columbus 8 – 1

Lost to Meghan Dahlke & Cecilia Henning, Kearney 8 – 2

Lost to Hailey Bourassa & Kennedi Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star 8 – 6

Defeated Samantha Bowers & Gracie Risse, North Platte 8 – 2

#3 Doubles: Paeton Coler & Carlie Streich Record: 2 – 3

Lost to Anna Boyd & Liz Young, Kearney 8 – 5

Lost to Sofia Sarroub & Gibby Chapman, Lincoln East 8 – 0

Defeated Cori Geiger & Emma Tennant, Grand Island 8 – 5

Defeated Reagan Douglas & Hallie Hamilton, North Platte 8 – 3

Lost to Sarah Lasso & Abby Loeffelholz, Columbus 8 – 1

#4 Doubles: Kylie Freudenburg & Hope Fossum Record: 3 – 2 2nd Place

Defeated Emilee Anderson & Marissa Kalb, Kearney 8 – 5

Lost to Keira Feehan & Sydney Fleeman, Columbus 8 – 6

Defeated Olivia Villotta & Lucy Holan, Omaha Westside 8 – 0

Defeated Kylie Seager & Kalani Kerkman, Millard South 8 – 0

Lost to Kayana Le & Alexa Trucke, Lincoln East 8 –4

