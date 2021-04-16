Norfolk High finishes seventh in Kearney Doubles Girls Tennis Tournament

The Norfolk Panthers Girls Varsity tennis traveled to Kearney on Thursday, April 15th to compete in the Kearney Doubles Tennis Invitational held at multiple sites in Kearney. The Panthers finished in seventh place in the 10-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:
Lincoln East 90
Columbus 81
Kearney 81
Lincoln High 71
Lincoln North Star 58
Omaha Westside 53
Norfolk 37
Grand Island 35
Millard South 31
North Platte 15
Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:
#1 Doubles: Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson Record: 1 – 4
Lost to Addi Duranski & Miranda Swanson, Columbus 8 – 2
Lost to Abby Lottman & Caitlin Hudson, Lincoln North Star 8 – 3
Lost to Kristina Le & Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East 8 – 3
Defeated Callie Freeman & Ella Haakinson, Millard South 8 – 3
Lost to Finley Evans & Macy McDonald, Grand Island 8 – 4
#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 1 – 4
Lost to Claire Kelly & Katie Wemhoff, Grand Island 8 – 3
Lost to Becca Haziel & Logan Kapels, Columbus 8 – 1
Lost to Meghan Dahlke & Cecilia Henning, Kearney 8 – 2
Lost to Hailey Bourassa & Kennedi Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star 8 – 6
Defeated Samantha Bowers & Gracie Risse, North Platte 8 – 2
#3 Doubles: Paeton Coler & Carlie Streich Record: 2 – 3
Lost to Anna Boyd & Liz Young, Kearney 8 – 5
Lost to Sofia Sarroub & Gibby Chapman, Lincoln East 8 – 0
Defeated Cori Geiger & Emma Tennant, Grand Island 8 – 5
Defeated Reagan Douglas & Hallie Hamilton, North Platte 8 – 3
Lost to Sarah Lasso & Abby Loeffelholz, Columbus 8 – 1
#4 Doubles: Kylie Freudenburg & Hope Fossum Record: 3 – 2 2nd Place
Defeated Emilee Anderson & Marissa Kalb, Kearney 8 – 5
Lost to Keira Feehan & Sydney Fleeman, Columbus 8 – 6
Defeated Olivia Villotta & Lucy Holan, Omaha Westside 8 – 0
Defeated Kylie Seager & Kalani Kerkman, Millard South 8 – 0
Lost to Kayana Le & Alexa Trucke, Lincoln East 8 –4