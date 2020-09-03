Norfolk High cross country to get season underway today

The Norfolk High boys & girls cross country team gets their season underway today when they participate in the Seward Charlie Thorell Invite at Concordia University. 

The Panther boys have 30 runners out this season.  The roster includes six seniors, seven juniors, eleven sophomores, and six freshmen.  The girls team has 23 runners out this year.  The Lady Panther roster includes five seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores, and nine freshmen.  The Panthers schedule has them competing in other invitationals hosted by Columbus on two occasions, Yankton, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Kearney.  Norfolk will host their own invite on September 18th at Skyview Lake.

