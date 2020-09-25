Norfolk High cross country teams win Yankton, South Dakota Invite

The Norfolk High cross country teams both won yesterday’s Yankton, South Dakota Invite at Fox Run Golf Course.
In the boys race, the Panthers totaled a score of 26, winning by 35 points. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 15:27.79. He won by just over 35 seconds. Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa was runner-up, Cole Uzzell placed third, Tristen Kittelson got fifth, Daniel Yowell finished seventh, Carson Means was ninth, and William Reynolds got eleventh place. Norfolk’s Devan Schmit won the JV Boys race. In the girls competition, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 48. They won by seven points. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 18:28.71. She won by just under 28 seconds. Esther Protzman was third, Rachel Mortimer got fifth, and Molly Meier placed ninth for the Lady Panthers.