Norfolk High cross country teams both champions at same meet for first time since 2015

The Norfolk High cross country teams both won titles in the same meet for the first time since 2015 after claiming the Columbus Discoverer Invite at Lutjelusche Course.
The Norfolk High boys totaled a score of 34 to win by 37 points over runner-up Bennington. The Panthers’ Isaac Ochoa was the medalist in a time of 17:04 to beat teammate runner-up Tristen Kittelson by 25 seconds. Also medaling was Cole Uzzell’s eighth place finish, Daniel Yowell’s tenth place, Carson Means’ 13th place finish, and Trevor Eisenbraun’s 14th place. In the girls’ race, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 34 to win by eleven points over runner-up Elkhorn. Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince was the medalist in a time of 20:37. She won by 21 seconds. Earning a medal for the Lady Panthers were Esther Protzman (third); Rachel Mortimer (fifth); Molly Meier (sixth); Paige Godfrey (eleventh); & Sierra Rader (13th). The Norfolk girls JV were also champions while the boys JV finished third.