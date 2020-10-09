Norfolk High cross country participates in HAC Championship

The Norfolk High cross country teams participated in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club.
In the boys’ competition, Fremont was the champion with a score of 51. They won by 25 points. Norfolk was fourth with a score of 108. Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star was the medalist in a time of 16:07.88. He won by just over four seconds. Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa medaled after placing fourth. In the girls race, Fremont was the champion with a score of 35. They won by 22 points. Norfolk finished fifth with a score of 182. Lincoln Southwest’s Bri Rinn was the medalist in 19:19.27. She won by just over three seconds. Norfolk was led by Esther Protzman’s 19th place finish.