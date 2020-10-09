Norfolk High cross country participates in HAC Championship

The Norfolk High cross country teams participated in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club. 

In the boys’ competition, Fremont was the champion with a score of 51.  They won by 25 points.  Norfolk was fourth with a score of 108.  Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star was the medalist in a time of 16:07.88.  He won by just over four seconds.  Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa medaled after placing fourth.  In the girls race, Fremont was the champion with a score of 35.  They won by 22 points.  Norfolk finished fifth with a score of 182.  Lincoln Southwest’s Bri Rinn was the medalist in 19:19.27.  She won by just over three seconds.  Norfolk was led by Esther Protzman’s 19th place finish.

Tags

In other news

Busy local docket for Friday

Busy local docket for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20.  Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visi…

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.  The National Ju…