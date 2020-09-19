Norfolk High cross country fares well at own invite; Norfolk boys tennis wins dual

Norfolk High held the ‘Lyle Moeller’ Cross Country Invitational yesterday at Skyview Lake.
In the boys race, Omaha Skutt was the champion with a score of 37. Lincoln North Star was second at 39 and the Panthers totaled 57 points to place third. Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot was the medalist in a time of 16:06.54. He won by just over 24 seconds. Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa finished fourth, Cole Uzzell was ninth, Tristen Kittelson placed eleventh, and Daniel Yowell was 15th. In the girls competition, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 44. They won by nine points. Omaha Skutt’s Jaedan Bunda was the medalist in a time of 19:22.48. She won by just under 54 seconds. Norfolk’s Esther Protzman was third, Rachel Mortimer placed seventh, Molly Meier got eighth place, and Sierra Rader finished 14th. The Norfolk girls JV also won their team race. In another event, the Norfolk High boys tennis team beat Hastings in a home dual yesterday 8-1. They are now 2-0 in duals. The Panther JV won as well 9-0.