Norfolk High cross country competes in Columbus Invite

The Norfolk High cross country teams competed on Friday at the Columbus Invite.
In the boys race, Fremont was the champion with 20 points while Norfolk was second at 45. The Panthers’ Isaac Ochoa was the medalist in a time of 16:19. He won by 26 seconds. Teammate Cole Uzzell was eighth, Tristen Kittelson got ninth, and Daniel Yowell finished twelfth. In the girls’ competition, Fremont was the team champ with a score of 15 while the Lady Panthers were second at 52. Fremont’s Mara Hemmer was the medalist in a time of 19:55. She won by 20 seconds. Norfolk’s Esther Protzman was seventh, Rachel Mortimer finished ninth, Molly Meier got tenth, and Paige Godfrey was 13th.