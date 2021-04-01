Norfolk High competes in Columbus' triangular

The Norfolk High boys golf team competed in Columbus’ triangular today at Elks Country Club. 

Fremont was the champion with a 169, the host team was second at 171, and the Panthers finished third at 175.  Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman was the medalist after carding a 37.  He won by two strokes.  Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes led his team with a 39.

INDIVIDUAL MEDALISTS
 NameSchoolScore
1Brock KuhlmanColumbus37
2Tyler ShowFremont39
3Isaac HeimesNorfolk39
4Grady MoellerFremont41
5Kayden AschoffColumbus JV43
6Carsen VeceraFremont43
7Tyson WingateNorfolk43
8Tyson WeberColumbus JV43
9Brody MickeyColumbus43
10Carson KleinNorfolk44
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
TEAM SCORING 
 SchoolScore 
1Fremont169 
2Columbus171 
3Norfolk175 
4Columbus JV193 
5Fremont JV206 
6Norfolk JV217 

