Norfolk High competes in Columbus' triangular

The Norfolk High boys golf team competed in Columbus’ triangular today at Elks Country Club.
Fremont was the champion with a 169, the host team was second at 171, and the Panthers finished third at 175. Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman was the medalist after carding a 37. He won by two strokes. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes led his team with a 39.
|INDIVIDUAL MEDALISTS
|
|Name
|School
|Score
|1
|Brock Kuhlman
|Columbus
|37
|2
|Tyler Show
|Fremont
|39
|3
|Isaac Heimes
|Norfolk
|39
|4
|Grady Moeller
|Fremont
|41
|5
|Kayden Aschoff
|Columbus JV
|43
|6
|Carsen Vecera
|Fremont
|43
|7
|Tyson Wingate
|Norfolk
|43
|8
|Tyson Weber
|Columbus JV
|43
|9
|Brody Mickey
|Columbus
|43
|10
|Carson Klein
|Norfolk
|44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TEAM SCORING
|
|
|School
|Score
|
|1
|Fremont
|169
|
|2
|Columbus
|171
|
|3
|Norfolk
|175
|
|4
|Columbus JV
|193
|
|5
|Fremont JV
|206
|
|6
|Norfolk JV
|217
|