Norfolk High boys tennis to start season on Saturday

The Norfolk High boys tennis team gets their season underway on Saturday when they compete in the Lincoln High-Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
The Panthers return three athletes from last year in Jack Schwanebeck, Kalen Krohn, and Josh Sumner who competed in the State Championships. They have 24 boys out this season with eight being seniors, four juniors, nine sophomores, and three freshmen. Norfolk’s schedule has them in other invitationals hosted by Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln East, Millard North, Papillion La Vista, Hastings, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln. The Panthers will be at home for duals with Hastings, Kearney, and Columbus while visiting South Sioux City, Columbus, Fremont, and Grand Island.