Norfolk High boys tennis team's season comes to close

The Norfolk High boys tennis team’s season has come to a close.
Jackson Schwanebeck won his opening round #1 Singles match over an opponent from Grand Island 6-2, 6-3 before falling in the second round to a foe from Lincoln Pius X 6-0, 6-0. Kalen Krohn beat an opponent from Columbus in his opening round #2 Singles match 6-0, 6-0 before dropping his second round match 6-4, 6-4 to a foe from Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk’s Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer won their opening round match in #1 Doubles over an opponent from Lincoln High 6-0, 6-3 and then lost their second round match to a foe from Kearney 6-0, 6-1. Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney dropped their opening round #2 Doubles match to an opponent from Millard North 6-2, 6-3.