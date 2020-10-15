Norfolk High boys tennis team's season comes to close

The Norfolk High boys tennis team’s season has come to a close. 

Jackson Schwanebeck won his opening round #1 Singles match over an opponent from Grand Island 6-2, 6-3 before falling in the second round to a foe from Lincoln Pius X 6-0, 6-0.  Kalen Krohn beat an opponent from Columbus in his opening round #2 Singles match 6-0, 6-0 before dropping his second round match 6-4, 6-4 to a foe from Lincoln Southwest.  Norfolk’s Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer won their opening round match in #1 Doubles over an opponent from Lincoln High 6-0, 6-3 and then lost their second round match to a foe from Kearney 6-0, 6-1.  Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney dropped their opening round #2 Doubles match to an opponent from Millard North 6-2, 6-3.

Tags

In other news

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting eleven-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to two games to one.  Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and one o…

Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well.  Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. 