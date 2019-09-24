Norfolk High boys tennis participates in Papillion La Vista Invite

The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team competed in yesterday’s Papillion La Vista Invite.
Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 50.5 points. They won by ten points. Norfolk finished 17th out of 24 teams. Kalen Krohn finished 2-2 in #2 Singles while Jared Ertzner Kitto went 0-2 in #1 Singles. Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman were 1-2 in #1 Doubles. Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner finished 1-2 in #2 Doubles.
#1 Singles: Jared Ertzner Kitto Record: 0 – 2
Lost to Ian Lewis, Papillion LaVista South 8 – 4
Lost to Jason Phan, Lincoln North Star 8 – 3
#2 Singles: Kalen Krohn Record: 2 – 2
Lost to Joseph Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South 8 – 6
Defeated Braxtin Manske, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 2
Defeated Clay Stone, North Platte 8 – 4
Lost to Srujan Garapati, Omaha Central 8 – 3
#1 Doubles: Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman Record: 1 – 2
Defeated Joseph Tee & Kyaw Linn, Omaha Benson 8 – 1
Lost to Nick O’Shea & Grady Works, Lincoln Southwest 8 – 1
Lost to Tan Phan & Ethan Mustard, Lincoln North Star 8 – 2
#2 Doubles: Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner Record: 1 – 2
Defeated Drew Shafer & Samuel Sartori, Omaha Central 8 – 3
Lost to Jacob Balfany & Sam Johnson, Lincoln Southwest 8 – 1
Lost to Thomas Pate & Josh Siegel, Omaha Westside 8 – 3