Norfolk High boys tennis participates in Papillion La Vista Invite

The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team competed in yesterday’s Papillion La Vista Invite. 

Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 50.5 points.  They won by ten points.  Norfolk finished 17th out of 24 teams.  Kalen Krohn finished 2-2 in #2 Singles while Jared Ertzner Kitto went 0-2 in #1 Singles.  Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman were 1-2 in #1 Doubles.  Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner finished 1-2 in #2 Doubles.

#1 Singles:  Jared Ertzner Kitto                                                                     Record:  0 – 2                                 

            Lost to             Ian Lewis, Papillion LaVista South                                         8 – 4

            Lost to             Jason Phan, Lincoln North Star                                             8 – 3

#2 Singles:  Kalen Krohn                                                                                Record:  2 – 2                                 

            Lost to             Joseph Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South                                                8 – 6

            Defeated         Braxtin Manske, Lincoln Northeast                                      8 – 2

            Defeated         Clay Stone, North Platte                                                        8 – 4

            Lost to             Srujan Garapati, Omaha Central                                           8 – 3

                       

#1 Doubles:  Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman                                            Record:  1 – 2                                 

            Defeated         Joseph Tee & Kyaw Linn, Omaha Benson                             8 – 1

            Lost to             Nick O’Shea & Grady Works, Lincoln Southwest                  8 – 1

            Lost to             Tan Phan & Ethan Mustard, Lincoln North Star                  8 – 2

             

                                                 

#2 Doubles:  Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner                               Record:  1 – 2                                 

            Defeated         Drew Shafer & Samuel Sartori, Omaha Central                   8 – 3

            Lost to             Jacob Balfany & Sam Johnson, Lincoln Southwest              8 – 1

            Lost to             Thomas Pate & Josh Siegel, Omaha Westside                     8 – 3

