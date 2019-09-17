Norfolk High boys tennis participates in Lincoln East Invitational

The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team competed in yesterday’s Lincoln East Invitational. 

Lincoln Pius X was the champion with 118 points.  They won by 20 points.  Norfolk finished last in the ten-team competition with 24 points.  Jared Ertzner Kitto went 0-5 in #1 Singles.  Kalen Krohn (#2 Singles); Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman (#1 Doubles); & Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner (#2 Doubles) all went 1-4 in their competitions.

The Norfolk Panthers Boys Varsity tennis traveled to Lincoln on Monday, September 16th to compete in the Lincoln East Spartan Tennis Invitational held at Woods Tennis Center and Lincoln PiusX.  The Panthers finished in last place in the 10-team invitational.  Team scores were as follows:

 

            Lincoln Pius X                         118                              York                                        66

            Lincoln East                              98                              Lincoln North Star                  64

            Elkhorn South                          84                              Lincoln Christian                    30

            Lincoln Southeast                    78                              Columbus                               28

            Kearney                                    70                              Norfolk                                   24

 

Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:

#1 Singles:  Jared Ertzner Kitto                                                                     Record:  0 – 5                                 

            Lost to             Phillip Tran, Kearney                                                              8 – 0

            Lost to             Jackson Miller, Lincoln Southeast                                         8 – 0

            Lost to             Ben Ingracia, Lincoln Christian                                              8 – 5

            Lost to             Kyle Givens, Lincoln East                                                       8 – 0

            Lost to             Jason Phan, Lincoln North Star                                             8 – 3

#2 Singles:  Kalen Krohn                                                                                Record:  1 – 4                                 

            Lost to             Drew Hammer, York                                                               8 – 4

            Lost to             Will Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X                                                      8 – 0

            Lost to             Gabe Whiston, Lincoln East                                                  8 – 3

            Lost to             Joseph Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South                                                8 – 2

            Defeated         Colin Flyr, Columbus                                                              9 – 7

                       

#1 Doubles:  Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman                                            Record:  1 – 4                                 

            Lost to             Jake Sundquist & Kirby Le, Lincoln East                                8 – 0

            Defeated         Grady McGerr & Ashton Carlson, Lincoln Christian            8 – 3

            Lost to             Joseph Plachy & Will Olson, Lincoln Pius X                          8 – 1

            Lost to             Michael Day & Max Jordan, Elkhorn South                          8 – 4

            Lost to             Ryan Mahalek & Sam Rademacher, Kearney                                   8 – 3

                                                 

#2 Doubles:  Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner                               Record:  1 – 4                                 

            Lost to             Thomas O’Donnell & Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X                  8 – 1  

            Lost to             Max Sokolov & Nathaniel Rathe, Lincoln Southeast                       8 – 0

            Lost to             John Esser & Mark Mittman, York                                        8 – 3

            Lost to             Gabriel Jordan & Miles Meier, Elkhorn South                     8 – 1

            Defeated         David Heeran & Myles Olesen, Lincoln Christian                 8 – 5

