Norfolk High boys tennis participates in Lincoln East Invitational

The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team competed in yesterday’s Lincoln East Invitational.
Lincoln Pius X was the champion with 118 points. They won by 20 points. Norfolk finished last in the ten-team competition with 24 points. Jared Ertzner Kitto went 0-5 in #1 Singles. Kalen Krohn (#2 Singles); Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman (#1 Doubles); & Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner (#2 Doubles) all went 1-4 in their competitions.
The Norfolk Panthers Boys Varsity tennis traveled to Lincoln on Monday, September 16th to compete in the Lincoln East Spartan Tennis Invitational held at Woods Tennis Center and Lincoln PiusX. The Panthers finished in last place in the 10-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:
Lincoln Pius X 118 York 66
Lincoln East 98 Lincoln North Star 64
Elkhorn South 84 Lincoln Christian 30
Lincoln Southeast 78 Columbus 28
Kearney 70 Norfolk 24
Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:
#1 Singles: Jared Ertzner Kitto Record: 0 – 5
Lost to Phillip Tran, Kearney 8 – 0
Lost to Jackson Miller, Lincoln Southeast 8 – 0
Lost to Ben Ingracia, Lincoln Christian 8 – 5
Lost to Kyle Givens, Lincoln East 8 – 0
Lost to Jason Phan, Lincoln North Star 8 – 3
#2 Singles: Kalen Krohn Record: 1 – 4
Lost to Drew Hammer, York 8 – 4
Lost to Will Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X 8 – 0
Lost to Gabe Whiston, Lincoln East 8 – 3
Lost to Joseph Kirshenbaum, Elkhorn South 8 – 2
Defeated Colin Flyr, Columbus 9 – 7
#1 Doubles: Colby Mrsny & Mason Borgman Record: 1 – 4
Lost to Jake Sundquist & Kirby Le, Lincoln East 8 – 0
Defeated Grady McGerr & Ashton Carlson, Lincoln Christian 8 – 3
Lost to Joseph Plachy & Will Olson, Lincoln Pius X 8 – 1
Lost to Michael Day & Max Jordan, Elkhorn South 8 – 4
Lost to Ryan Mahalek & Sam Rademacher, Kearney 8 – 3
#2 Doubles: Jackson Schwanebeck & Joshua Sumner Record: 1 – 4
Lost to Thomas O’Donnell & Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X 8 – 1
Lost to Max Sokolov & Nathaniel Rathe, Lincoln Southeast 8 – 0
Lost to John Esser & Mark Mittman, York 8 – 3
Lost to Gabriel Jordan & Miles Meier, Elkhorn South 8 – 1
Defeated David Heeran & Myles Olesen, Lincoln Christian 8 – 5