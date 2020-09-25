Norfolk High boys tennis knocks off Columbus

The Norfolk boys tennis team defeated Columbus in a dual yesterday 7-2 to improve to 3-0 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their criteria 8-0.

UAL: Norfolk vs. Columbus

Played at: Columbus

Date: 09/24/20

Opposing Coach: Scott Bethune

SINGLES

Norfolk Opponent Winner Score

Varsity:

1. Jack Schwanebeck (11) vs. Ted Fehringer (10) NOR 8 – 0

2. Kalen Krohn (11) vs. Frank Fehringer (9) NOR 8 – 0

3. Josh Sumner (12) vs. Colin Flyr (12) NOR 8 – 6

4. Ethan Mortimer (12) vs. Alex Larson (12) NOR 8 – 0

5. Chase Carter (11) vs. Landen Hastreiter (12) COL 8 – 2

6. Alex Bauer (10) vs. Bohden Jedlicka (10) NOR 8 – 4

Junior Varsity

7. Gannon Pokorney (12) vs. Nick Zoucha (10) NOR 8 – 1

8. Zach Broders (12) vs. Carter Goc (9) NOR 8 – 1

9. Ben Grashorn (12) vs. Blake Wemhoff (10) NOR 8 – 5

10. Adam Gamerl (12) vs. Alex Zoucha (10) NOR 8 - 2

11. Logan Bosh (10) vs. Jasper Wozny (12) NOR 8 – 1

12. Ethan Truex (11) vs. Jasper Wozny (12) NOR 8 – 2

