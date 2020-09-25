Norfolk High boys tennis knocks off Columbus

The Norfolk boys tennis team defeated Columbus in a dual yesterday 7-2 to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Panther JV also won their criteria 8-0.
UAL: Norfolk vs. Columbus
Played at: Columbus
Date: 09/24/20
Opposing Coach: Scott Bethune
SINGLES
Norfolk Opponent Winner Score
Varsity:
1. Jack Schwanebeck (11) vs. Ted Fehringer (10) NOR 8 – 0
2. Kalen Krohn (11) vs. Frank Fehringer (9) NOR 8 – 0
3. Josh Sumner (12) vs. Colin Flyr (12) NOR 8 – 6
4. Ethan Mortimer (12) vs. Alex Larson (12) NOR 8 – 0
5. Chase Carter (11) vs. Landen Hastreiter (12) COL 8 – 2
6. Alex Bauer (10) vs. Bohden Jedlicka (10) NOR 8 – 4
Junior Varsity
7. Gannon Pokorney (12) vs. Nick Zoucha (10) NOR 8 – 1
8. Zach Broders (12) vs. Carter Goc (9) NOR 8 – 1
9. Ben Grashorn (12) vs. Blake Wemhoff (10) NOR 8 – 5
10. Adam Gamerl (12) vs. Alex Zoucha (10) NOR 8 - 2
11. Logan Bosh (10) vs. Jasper Wozny (12) NOR 8 – 1
12. Ethan Truex (11) vs. Jasper Wozny (12) NOR 8 – 2