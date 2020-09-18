Norfolk High boys tennis finishes seventh at Millard North Invite

The Norfolk High boys tennis squad participated in yesterday’s Millard North Invite.
The Norfolk Panthers Boys Varsity tennis traveled to Omaha on Thursday, September 17th to compete in the Millard North Tennis Invitational held at Harry S. Koch Tranquility Center in Omaha. The Panthers finished in 7th place in the 8-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:
Omaha Westside 52 Millard North 44
Millard West 47 Millard South 31
Papillion South 47 Norfolk 23
Papillion LaVista 47 Columbus 21
Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:
#1 Singles: Jackson Schwanebeck Record: 1 – 3
Lost to Ethan Neil, Papillion LaVista 8 – 0
Lost to Ian Lewis, Papillion LaVista South 8 – 3
Lost to Justin Ye, Millard West 8 – 3
Defeated Ted Fehringer, Columbus 8 – 1
#2 Singles: Kalen Krohn Record: 2 – 2
Lost to Ashton Halat, Millard North 8 – 6
Lost to Brayden Curtis, Papillion LaVista South 8 – 6
Defeated John Harrington, Millard South 8 – 6
Defeated Ben Boudreau, Papillion LaVista 8 – 6
#1 Doubles: Joshua Sumner & Chase Carter Record: 0 – 4
Lost to Daniel Brocaille & Nolan Ray, Papillion LaVista South 8 – 0
Lost to Jake Bonnett & Alex Kugler, Omaha Westside 8 – 2
Lost to David Carey & Grand Eastridge, Millard South 8 – 5
Lost to Landen Hastreiter & Bohden Jeklicka, Columbus 8 – 4
#2 Doubles: Ethan Mortimer & Gannon Pokorney Record: 0 – 4
Lost to Arjun Anugole & Akhil Ganti, Millard North 8 – 3
Lost to Owen Seim & Palmer Wright, Millard West 8 – 1
Lost to Carter Eastridge & Talik Runge, Millard South 8 – 3
Lost to Colin Flyr & Alex Larson, Columbus 8 – 5