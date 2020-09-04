Norfolk High boys place third while girls finish seventh at Seward Charlie Thorell Cross Country Invite

The Norfolk High cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Seward Charlie Thorell Invite at Concordia University.
In the boys’ race, Lincoln North Star was the champion with a score of 25. Omaha Skutt was second at 42 and Norfolk took third with a mark of 82. Isaac Ochoa finished fifth for the Panthers. In the girls’ competition, Omaha Marian was the champion with a score of 27. They won by 32 points. Norfolk was seventh with 109 points. Esther Protzman led the Lady Panthers with a 16th place finish.