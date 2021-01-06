Norfolk High boys & Norfolk Catholic girls basketball fall on Tuesday night

The Norfolk High boys basketball team dropped a 65-59 home decision last night to Omaha North.
Kallan Herman led the Panthers with 33 points and ten rebounds. The Vikings’ Mason Strong led four players in double figures with 19 points. They led 16-11 after the first quarter, 25-23 at halftime, and 40-38 after three quarters. Omaha North improves to 5-4 while Norfolk drops to 2-7. The Norfolk Catholic girls fell at top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis last night 71-46. Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner led three players in double figures for the Lady Flyers with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and eight steals. The Lady Knights’ Avery Yosten had 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Humphrey St. Francis led 21-17 after the first quarter, 40-21 at halftime, and 55-33 after three quarters. They are now 9-0 while Norfolk Catholic slips to 4-6.