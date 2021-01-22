Norfolk High boys & Norfolk Catholic boys & girls basketball all winners on Thursday

In high school basketball last night, the Norfolk High boys clipped Lincoln High 66-64.  Kallan Herman had 36 points and Isaac Heimes added 21 to the win.  The Panthers trailed 22-16 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime, and 48-46 after three quarters before rallying for the win.  They improve to 4-9 on the season. 

The Norfolk Catholic boys defeated Neligh/Oakdale 60-41.  Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for the Knights with 22 points.  They led 15-10 after the first quarter, 28-14 at halftime, and 46-28 after three quarters.  NC moves to 10-4 for the season.  The Lady Knights beat Neligh/Oakdale in their contest 54-41.  Elly Piper scored twelve points and had eight rebounds and Avery Yosten added ten points.  Norfolk Catholic led 14-8 after the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime, and 48-28 after three quarters.  They improve are now 8-7.

