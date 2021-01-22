Norfolk High boys & Norfolk Catholic boys & girls basketball all winners on Thursday

In high school basketball last night, the Norfolk High boys clipped Lincoln High 66-64. Kallan Herman had 36 points and Isaac Heimes added 21 to the win. The Panthers trailed 22-16 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime, and 48-46 after three quarters before rallying for the win. They improve to 4-9 on the season.
The Norfolk Catholic boys defeated Neligh/Oakdale 60-41. Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for the Knights with 22 points. They led 15-10 after the first quarter, 28-14 at halftime, and 46-28 after three quarters. NC moves to 10-4 for the season. The Lady Knights beat Neligh/Oakdale in their contest 54-41. Elly Piper scored twelve points and had eight rebounds and Avery Yosten added ten points. Norfolk Catholic led 14-8 after the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime, and 48-28 after three quarters. They improve are now 8-7.