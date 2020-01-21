Norfolk High boys hoops tries to bounce back from Omaha North loss with home game with Lincoln North Star tonight

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 4-8 on the season after falling on the road at Omaha North last Saturday 52-49. 

This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln High, and South Sioux City while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, and Omaha North.  Norfolk is being outscored on average through twelve games on average 57.2-55.3.  They now get ready for this evening’s 7:00 home makeup game with tenth ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ 7-4 Lincoln North Star.

