Norfolk High boys hoops sputtering as they approach finish line of regular season

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 7-14 on the season and have dropped two games in a row and four of their last five after falling in two contests last weekend. 

They lost at Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Grand Island last Friday 73-45 and then dropped a home game to Omaha Northwest on Saturday 84-67.  This year the Panthers have beaten Columbus, Fremont twice, Lincoln High twice, South Sioux City, and Omaha Benson while falling to Elkhorn South, Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, and Omaha Northwest.  Norfolk is being outscored on average through 21 games 59.2-56.9.  They turn their attention to a road game at 7-15 Lincoln Northeast on Friday before hosting 8-14 Lincoln East on Saturday in their regular season finale.

