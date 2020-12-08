Norfolk High boys hoops looks to bounce back on Saturday against Omaha Westside

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 0-2 to start the season after an 87-55 home loss to Millard South last Friday and a 91-49 road loss at Defending State Champion and second ranked Bellevue West last Saturday in a game heard on 106 KIX.
The Panthers return Isaac Heimes, Kallan Herman, and Daydon Taylor from last year’s 8-17 team. The squad has changed leadership as Tony Siske resigned and Matt Shelsta has taken the reins. Shelsta has a 110-50 coaching record between jobs at Norris and Elmwood/Murdock. He has coached at the State Tournament on four occasions including a state runner-up in 2016 at Elmwood/Murdock. Norfolk will showcase remaining home games with Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln. Norfolk returns to action on Saturday when they host 1-1 fifth ranked Omaha Westside in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.