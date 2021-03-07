Norfolk High boys hoops finished 8-16 in Shelsta's first season; team to graduate six players

The Norfolk High boys basketball team’s 2020-21 campaign concluded at 8-16 after dropping a 113-77 A-2 District Semifinal loss at Millard North on February 27th.
This year the Panthers defeated North Platte, Lincoln High three times, South Sioux City, Fremont, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East twice, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, and Millard North. Norfolk was outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 74-65.3. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, coach Matt Sheslta was asked about how he feels about the team’s 8-16 mark. Kallan Herman will graduate, who averaged 25.9 points per game, 37% from three-point range, and 4.8 rebounds. The Panthers will also lose Shon King, Isaac Heimes, Colton Price, Reed Stoltz, and Daydon Taylor to graduation.