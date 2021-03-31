Norfolk High boys golf wins opening competition of season

The Norfolk High boys golf team won their opening competition of the season by claiming the Fremont Quadrangular today at Fremont Golf Club. 

They shot a 339 while Lincoln Southwest was second after carding a 344.  Papillion La Vista and Fremont tied for third at 355.  The Panthers’ Isaac Heimes was the medalist after shooting a 76.  He won by a single stroke.  Teammate Carson Klein shot 78, Tyson Wingate put up an 86, Cale Wacker carded a 99, and Zyon Gangwer shot 110.  The Norfolk JV finished last in their competition after shooting 479.

