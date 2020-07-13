Norfolk High boys golf team represented in COVID Cup at Players Club in Omaha

The Omaha World Herald reports that boys teams from ten schools, all but one from Class ‘A’, are entered in today’s COVID Cup at the Players Club in Omaha. 

The invitational follows the loss of the boys golf season to the pandemic.  The event is not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association.  A similar tournament for Class ‘C’ was held in June in Oakland.  The field consists of Norfolk, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South.  Prep was the Class A champion in 2019 while Norfolk finished third.  The Panthers are represented by Jake Kluver, Isaac Heimes, John Canham, Carson Klein, and Berkley Brummond.

