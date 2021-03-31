Norfolk High boys golf team opens season today at Fremont Quadrangular

The Norfolk High boys golf team gets their season underway today when they compete in the Fremont Quadrangular at Fremont Golf Club at 9:00 AM. 

Teams competing include Norfolk, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and Papillion La Vista.  The Panthers return only Isaac Heimes from the 2019 squad that finished third at the State Championships.  Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19.  Norfolk has eleven golfers with five being seniors, one junior, one sophomore, and four freshmen.  Their schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Kearney, Hastings, Omaha Creighton Prep, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, and Lincoln Southwest.  The Panthers will host Columbus in a dual on April 5th, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on April 12th and the Norfolk Invitational on May 14th.  They will also visit Columbus for a triangular on Thursday.  Norfolk girls coach Lance Kosch, was also named head coach for the boys program replacing long-time coach Jerry Cover last October.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Gonzaga and UCLA have advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.  Drew Timme provided 15 of his 23 points while the Bulldogs outscored Southern Cal, 49-30 in the first half of an 85-66 win over the Trojans.  The eleventh-seeded Bruins pulled off a 51-49 stunner over …

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

The Norfolk High soccer teams spilt home matchups with Grand Island yesterday.  The Panthers boys fell 1-0 to drop to 3-1 on the season while the Lady Panthers won in overtime 2-1 in overtime to improve to 2-3 on the year.