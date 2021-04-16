Norfolk High boys golf finishes third at Hastings Invite

The Norfolk High boys golf squad competed yesterday in the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club.
Grand Island won the title with a 304, Kearney was second at 310, and the Panthers finished third with a 333 team score. Grand Island’s Henry Kosmicki won medalist honors with a 70. He won by four strokes over Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman’s 74. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein finished twelfth and 14th respectively with a 79 and 80.
|1st
|Grand Island
|304
|2nd
|Kearney
|310
|3rd
|Norfolk
|333
|4th
|North Platte
|335
|5th
|McCook
|337
|6th
|Columbus
|352
|7th
|Hastings
|354
|8th
|Lexington
|434
|9th
|Hastings JV
|452
|10th
|Hast Res
|483
|SCORE
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|2
|13
|5
|17
|9
|18
|8
|16
|6
|11
|7
|14
|3
|12
|1
|15
|4
|10
|70
|Henry Kosmicki
|Grand Island
|4
|6
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|5
|2
|3
|4
|74
|Brock Kuhlman
|Columbus
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|75
|Blake Barner
|North Platte
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5
|75
|Preston Skeen
|Kearney
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|4
|6
|4
|75
|Marcus Holling
|Grand Island
|4
|5
|6
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|4
|76
|Brayden Schram
|Hastings
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|3
|6
|4
|5
|5
|77
|Payton Craw
|McCook
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|7
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|6
|5
|77
|Kasch Morrison
|North Platte
|5
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|6
|5
|78
|Cole Schroer
|Kearney
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|2
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5
|78
|Cole Feddersen
|Kearney
|4
|4
|5
|5
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|6
|5
|79
|Colin Jones
|Kearney
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|6
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|79
|Isaac Heimes
|Norfolk
|4
|4
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
|5
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|79
|Jared Lahechka
|Grand Island
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|3
|6
|6
|80
|Carson Klein
|Norfolk
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|6
|4
|5
|5
|80
|Prestin Vilai
|Grand Island
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|6
|83
|Brady Esch
|McCook
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|4
|6
|6
|5
|3
|5
|3
|5
|5
|83
|Ayden Kenkel
|Grand Island
|6
|4
|5
|6
|5
|6
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|85
|Mason Michaelis
|McCook
|4
|5
|4
|6
|4
|6
|4
|6
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|7
|86
|Cale Wacker
|Norfolk
|5
|5
|4
|6
|5
|6
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|6
|3
|7
|6
|87
|Maguire Widdowson
|Kearney
|5
|5
|6
|6
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|5
|4
|5
|3
|6
|8
|88
|Tanner Bauer
|Hastings
|5
|5
|5
|6
|7
|6
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|6
|6
|88
|Casey Peterson
|North Platte
|5
|6
|5
|4
|5
|6
|3
|6
|4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|5
|5
|88
|Tyson Wingate
|Norfolk
|6
|7
|5
|5
|4
|5
|3
|6
|3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|5
|5
|89
|Hogan Kriech
|Columbus
|4
|5
|5
|7
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|7
|92
|Hunter Hansen
|McCook
|6
|4
|9
|7
|5
|6
|4
|5
|4
|6
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|6
|5
|93
|Gavin Valle
|Hastings
|5
|6
|4
|4
|6
|8
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|5
|6
|4
|6
|7
|93
|Eli Kehler
|McCook
|5
|6
|5
|7
|6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|5
|3
|5
|5
|7
|4
|5
|7
|94
|Landon Hastreiter
|Columbus
|4
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|6
|6
|5
|4
|6
|4
|5
|6
|4
|6
|6
|95
|Brody Mickey
|Columbus
|4
|5
|6
|8
|6
|4
|4
|6
|4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|8
|6
|95
|Danny Phillips
|North Platte
|7
|5
|6
|6
|5
|9
|3
|5
|4
|4
|7
|5
|6
|3
|6
|4
|5
|5
|97
|Kaden West
|Lexington
|5
|4
|6
|6
|5
|6
|4
|6
|2
|5
|5
|8
|4
|7
|7
|4
|7
|6
|97
|Aden Ortegren
|Hastings
|5
|5
|5
|7
|6
|6
|4
|4
|4
|5
|11
|6
|5
|4
|6
|3
|6
|5
|97
|Emmit McMeekin
|Columbus
|6
|4
|5
|5
|6
|7
|5
|6
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|4
|7
|5
|7
|7
|97
|Zyon Gangwer
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|6
|7
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|5
|7
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|6
|6
|101
|Jarrett Oschner
|Hastings JV
|6
|6
|8
|6
|7
|6
|4
|7
|4
|8
|6
|5
|3
|4
|6
|4
|5
|6
|102
|Calan Brant
|Hastings
|5
|8
|5
|5
|7
|6
|7
|5
|7
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|5
|6
|6
|5
|105
|Ethan Mins
|Lexington
|6
|6
|5
|6
|7
|6
|5
|8
|4
|8
|6
|5
|3
|5
|7
|5
|6
|7
|113
|Alex Hafer
|Hast Res
|5
|5
|5
|7
|9
|9
|5
|7
|3
|6
|9
|8
|5
|5
|7
|6
|6
|6
|113
|River Johnston
|North Platte
|5
|7
|9
|7
|7
|5
|6
|6
|5
|7
|9
|6
|4
|4
|6
|6
|6
|8
|113
|Andrew Hanson
|Lexington
|7
|6
|7
|6
|5
|8
|5
|6
|3
|6
|8
|6
|4
|7
|8
|6
|8
|7
|114
|Cooper Hunsley
|Hastings JV
|7
|8
|7
|8
|7
|6
|5
|7
|5
|7
|6
|6
|5
|6
|6
|5
|6
|7
|116
|Landon Jacobus
|Hastings JV
|7
|7
|6
|11
|7
|7
|3
|6
|6
|6
|7
|6
|5
|5
|7
|4
|8
|8
|119
|Conlan Kjar
|Lexington
|6
|9
|6
|7
|8
|10
|5
|6
|3
|5
|7
|6
|7
|6
|6
|4
|9
|9
|121
|Jackson Graves
|Hast Res
|5
|8
|9
|9
|9
|6
|4
|8
|5
|5
|5
|8
|7
|5
|7
|6
|7
|8
|121
|Damon Rutt
|Hastings JV
|6
|5
|5
|9
|9
|9
|6
|6
|5
|6
|7
|5
|6
|6
|7
|6
|9
|9
|121
|Edward Koci
|Hast Res
|9
|5
|9
|6
|8
|6
|7
|6
|4
|5
|7
|6
|8
|5
|11
|4
|9
|6
|125
|Cooper Rutt
|Hastings JV
|7
|8
|6
|7
|6
|11
|3
|9
|5
|7
|11
|5
|6
|7
|7
|5
|7
|8
|128
|Filip Kartak
|Hast Res
|6
|9
|7
|10
|9
|9
|6
|8
|4
|6
|6
|7
|5
|5
|9
|4
|11
|7
|131
|Jacob Schafer
|Hast Res
|4
|7
|10
|8
|9
|12
|5
|4
|4
|7
|5
|7
|6
|6
|9
|7
|11
|10
|143
|Charlie Bryant
|Hast Res
|7
|5
|8
|8
|10
|12
|6
|8
|5
|6
|9
|6
|4
|8
|14
|6
|10
|11
|144
|Christopher Swartz
|Lexington
|15
|7
|6
|6
|7
|10
|5
|7
|5
|7
|11
|8
|7
|5
|10
|5
|16
|7