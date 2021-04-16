Norfolk High boys golf finishes third at Hastings Invite

The Norfolk High boys golf squad competed yesterday in the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club. 

Grand Island won the title with a 304, Kearney was second at 310, and the Panthers finished third with a 333 team score.  Grand Island’s Henry Kosmicki won medalist honors with a 70.  He won by four strokes over Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman’s 74.  Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein finished twelfth and 14th respectively with a 79 and 80.

1stGrand Island304
2ndKearney310
3rdNorfolk333
4thNorth Platte335
5thMcCook337
6thColumbus352
7thHastings354
8thLexington434
9thHastings JV452
10thHast Res483
SCORENAMESCHOOL213517918816611714312115410
70Henry KosmickiGrand Island465434343453535234
74Brock KuhlmanColumbus344544463544434445
75Blake BarnerNorth Platte444544353554345355
75Preston SkeenKearney445545342455335464
75Marcus HollingGrand Island456344333454444474
76Brayden SchramHastings345554353454336455
77Payton CrawMcCook444457344355334465
77Kasch MorrisonNorth Platte545455342455354365
78Cole SchroerKearney444556354464245355
78Cole FeddersenKearney445565443544334465
79Colin JonesKearney444556445453336554
79Isaac HeimesNorfolk446446353554435455
79Jared LahechkaGrand Island555544443463345366
80Carson KleinNorfolk454446465444336455
80Prestin VilaiGrand Island544555444455434456
83Brady EschMcCook545537444466535355
83Ayden KenkelGrand Island645656455544435444
85Mason MichaelisMcCook454646464555335457
86Cale WackerNorfolk554656354455346376
87Maguire WiddowsonKearney556645453346545368
88Tanner BauerHastings555676453555345366
88Casey PetersonNorth Platte565456364565446455
88Tyson WingateNorfolk675545363755455355
89Hogan KriechColumbus455756443664456447
92Hunter HansenMcCook649756454636337365
93Gavin ValleHastings564468454556356467
93Eli KehlerMcCook565765444653557457
94Landon HastreiterColumbus455666466546456466
95Brody MickeyColumbus456864464565446486
95Danny PhillipsNorth Platte756659354475636455
97Kaden WestLexington546656462558477476
97Aden OrtegrenHastings5557664445116546365
97Emmit McMeekinColumbus645567564556347577
97Zyon GangwerNorfolk756757554574455466
101Jarrett OschnerHastings JV668676474865346456
102Calan BrantHastings585576757666345665
105Ethan MinsLexington665676584865357567
113Alex HaferHast Res555799573698557666
113River JohnstonNorth Platte579775665796446668
113Andrew HansonLexington767658563686478687
114Cooper HunsleyHastings JV787876575766566567
116Landon JacobusHastings JV7761177366676557488
119Conlan KjarLexington6967810563576766499
121Jackson GravesHast Res589996485558757678
121Damon RuttHastings JV655999665675667699
121Edward KociHast Res9596867645768511496
125Cooper RuttHastings JV78676113957115677578
128Filip KartakHast Res69710996846675594117
131Jacob SchaferHast Res4710891254475766971110
143Charlie BryantHast Res75881012685696481461011
144Christopher SwartzLexington15766710575711875105167

