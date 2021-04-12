Norfolk High boys golf finishes sixth at HAC Championship at Norfolk Country Club; Heimes wins medalist honors

Norfolk Country Club hosted the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship today. 

Grand Island was the champion with a 331.  They won by a single stroke over Lincoln Pius X’s 332.  The Norfolk Panthers finished sixth with a 353.  Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes was the medalist after carding a 77.  He won by two strokes.  Teammate Carson Klein shot an 84 to place 13th.

 HAC Individual Results

 Pos. Player

1

 Isaac Heimes

77

 Norfolk High

2

 Kody Sander

79

 Lincoln Pius

3

 Will Topolski

80

 Lincoln East

4

 Cole Feddersen

80

 Kearney High

5

 Marcus Holling

80

 Grand Island

6

 Brock Kuhlman

81

 Columbus High

7

 Jason Kolbas

81

 Lincoln Pius

8

 Jared Lahechka

82

 Grand Island

9

 Aiden Koch

82

 Lincoln Southeast

10

 Caden Peppmuller

83

 Lincoln Northeast

11

 Henry Kosmicki

84

 Grand Island

12

 Tyler Show

84

 Fremont High

13

 Carson Klein

84

 Norfolk High

14

 Thomas Gatlin

84

 Lincoln East

15

 Prestin Vilai

85

 Grand Island

 Tyson Wingate

93

 Norfolk High

 Cale Wacker

99

 Norfolk High

 Zyon Gangwer

101

 Norfolk High

 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference

 Round 1 Leaderboard

 HAC Team Scores

 Pos. Teams

 1 Grand Island

331

 2 Lincoln Pius X

332

 3 Lincoln East

340

 4 Kearney High

343

 5 Lincoln Southwest

351

 6 Norfolk High

353

 7 Lincoln Southeast

354

 8 Columbus High

367

9 Fremont High

370

 10 Lincoln Northeast

394

 11 Lincoln Northstar

420

12 Lincoln High

466

