Norfolk High boys golf finishes sixth at HAC Championship at Norfolk Country Club; Heimes wins medalist honors

Norfolk Country Club hosted the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship today.
Grand Island was the champion with a 331. They won by a single stroke over Lincoln Pius X’s 332. The Norfolk Panthers finished sixth with a 353. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes was the medalist after carding a 77. He won by two strokes. Teammate Carson Klein shot an 84 to place 13th.
HAC Individual Results
Pos. Player
1
Isaac Heimes
77
Norfolk High
2
Kody Sander
79
Lincoln Pius
3
Will Topolski
80
Lincoln East
4
Cole Feddersen
80
Kearney High
5
Marcus Holling
80
Grand Island
6
Brock Kuhlman
81
Columbus High
7
Jason Kolbas
81
Lincoln Pius
8
Jared Lahechka
82
Grand Island
9
Aiden Koch
82
Lincoln Southeast
10
Caden Peppmuller
83
Lincoln Northeast
11
Henry Kosmicki
84
Grand Island
12
Tyler Show
84
Fremont High
13
Carson Klein
84
Norfolk High
14
Thomas Gatlin
84
Lincoln East
15
Prestin Vilai
85
Grand Island
Tyson Wingate
93
Norfolk High
Cale Wacker
99
Norfolk High
Zyon Gangwer
101
Norfolk High
2021 Heartland Athletic Conference
Round 1 Leaderboard
HAC Team Scores
Pos. Teams
1 Grand Island
331
2 Lincoln Pius X
332
3 Lincoln East
340
4 Kearney High
343
5 Lincoln Southwest
351
6 Norfolk High
353
7 Lincoln Southeast
354
8 Columbus High
367
9 Fremont High
370
10 Lincoln Northeast
394
11 Lincoln Northstar
420
12 Lincoln High
466