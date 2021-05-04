Norfolk High boys golf finishes fifth at Lincoln Southwest Invite; NC beats Neligh/Oakdale in dual

In boys golf on Tuesday, Norfolk High participated in the Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Highlands Golf Course. 

Omaha Westside was the champion after shooting a 314.  They won by four strokes.  The Panthers put up a 326 to finish fifth.  Omaha Westside’s Jacob Hellman was the medalist after carding a 70.  He won by four strokes.  Norfolk’s Issac Heimes placed eighth with a 79 and teammate Carson Klein medaled at 14th after shooting an 80. 

NorfolkF9B9TOTAL
Isaac Heimes384179
Carson Klein423880
Cale Wacker433881
Tyson Wingate414586
Zyon Gangwer5653109
Coach:  

326

TEAM FINISHSCORE 
1Westside310 
2Lincoln Pius X314 
3Grand Island321 
4Lincoln East323 
5Norfolk326 
6Millard West333 
7York335 
8Kearney339 
9Lincoln Southwest341 
10Lincoln Southeast359 
11Fremont365 
12Beatrice368 
13Columbus378 
14Hastings386 
15Lincoln Northeast386 
16Lincoln North Star399 
17Lincoln Southwest JV399 
18Lincoln High570 
    
TOP 15 INDIVTotalSchool
1Jacob Hellman70Westside
2Jason Kolbas74Lincoln Pius X
3Marcus Holling76Grand Island
4Caden Peppmuller77Lincoln Northeast
5Brayden Schram78Hastings
6Thomas Gatlin78Lincoln East
7Kolby Brown78Westside
8Isaac Heimes79Norfolk
9Will Topolski79Lincoln East
10Charlie Hoiberg79Lincoln Pius X
11Geren Sander79
Lincoln Southwest
12Adam Hahn79Millard West
13Porter Topp80Westside
14Carson Klein80Norfolk
15Henry Kosmicki80Grand Island

Elsewhere, Norfolk Catholic defeated Neligh/Oakdale 170-190 in a dual at Antelope Country Club.  The Knights’ Jacob Cerny was the medalist after carding a 39.  He beat teammate Aden Dominisse’s 41 by two strokes.  The Warriors’ Caleb Payne shot a 43 to finish third.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High baseball falls at home to Archbishop Bergan

Norfolk High baseball falls at home to Archbishop Bergan

The Norfolk High baseball team concluded their regular season with a 13-4 home loss to Archbishop Bergan of Fremont.  They drop to 10-18 on the season and will play a district game on Friday against an opponent to be determined.  The Panther JV won their contest 16-6.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Stephen Curry poured in 41 points and Draymond Green registered a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-108 downing of the New Orleans Pelicans.  Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds to help Golden State move four games ahead of New Orleans for the tenth and final Wester…

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep Scott CC of Iowa

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep Scott CC of Iowa

Julius Schwendt (Alpenrod, Germany) tallied two goals for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer team on Sunday as the Hawks (5-6, 5-6 ICCAC) topped Scott Community College, 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 3, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 3, 2021

Kyle Lowry had 37 points and eleven assists, Pascal Siakam had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors defeated the home-team Los Angeles Lakers 121-114.  LeBron James had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists before going back to the locker room with 6:42 to play.…