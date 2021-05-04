Norfolk High boys golf finishes fifth at Lincoln Southwest Invite; NC beats Neligh/Oakdale in dual

In boys golf on Tuesday, Norfolk High participated in the Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.
Omaha Westside was the champion after shooting a 314. They won by four strokes. The Panthers put up a 326 to finish fifth. Omaha Westside’s Jacob Hellman was the medalist after carding a 70. He won by four strokes. Norfolk’s Issac Heimes placed eighth with a 79 and teammate Carson Klein medaled at 14th after shooting an 80.
|Norfolk
|F9
|B9
|TOTAL
|Isaac Heimes
|38
|41
|79
|Carson Klein
|42
|38
|80
|Cale Wacker
|43
|38
|81
|Tyson Wingate
|41
|45
|86
|Zyon Gangwer
|56
|53
|109
|Coach:
|
|
326
|TEAM FINISH
|SCORE
|
|1
|Westside
|310
|
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|314
|
|3
|Grand Island
|321
|
|4
|Lincoln East
|323
|
|5
|Norfolk
|326
|
|6
|Millard West
|333
|
|7
|York
|335
|
|8
|Kearney
|339
|
|9
|Lincoln Southwest
|341
|
|10
|Lincoln Southeast
|359
|
|11
|Fremont
|365
|
|12
|Beatrice
|368
|
|13
|Columbus
|378
|
|14
|Hastings
|386
|
|15
|Lincoln Northeast
|386
|
|16
|Lincoln North Star
|399
|
|17
|Lincoln Southwest JV
|399
|
|18
|Lincoln High
|570
|
|
|
|
|
|TOP 15 INDIV
|Total
|School
|1
|Jacob Hellman
|70
|Westside
|2
|Jason Kolbas
|74
|Lincoln Pius X
|3
|Marcus Holling
|76
|Grand Island
|4
|Caden Peppmuller
|77
|Lincoln Northeast
|5
|Brayden Schram
|78
|Hastings
|6
|Thomas Gatlin
|78
|Lincoln East
|7
|Kolby Brown
|78
|Westside
|8
|Isaac Heimes
|79
|Norfolk
|9
|Will Topolski
|79
|Lincoln East
|10
|Charlie Hoiberg
|79
|Lincoln Pius X
|11
|Geren Sander
|79
|12
|Adam Hahn
|79
|Millard West
|13
|Porter Topp
|80
|Westside
|14
|Carson Klein
|80
|Norfolk
|15
|Henry Kosmicki
|80
|Grand Island
Elsewhere, Norfolk Catholic defeated Neligh/Oakdale 170-190 in a dual at Antelope Country Club. The Knights’ Jacob Cerny was the medalist after carding a 39. He beat teammate Aden Dominisse’s 41 by two strokes. The Warriors’ Caleb Payne shot a 43 to finish third.