Norfolk High boys golf finishes as runner-up at Covid Cup

The COVID Cup was held yesterday at the Players Club in Omaha. 

The invitational follows the loss of the boys golf season to the pandemic.  In a field of mainly Class ‘A’ schools, Norfolk's Jake Kluver tied Charlie Zielinski of Class ‘B’ Omaha Skutt and Josh Kramer of champion team Omaha Creighton Prep for the low score with a 3-over 74.  Prep shot a 307 while the Panthers finished second at 315.  The event was not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association.  A similar tournament for Class ‘C’ was held in June in Oakland.  The field consisted of Norfolk, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South.  Norfolk was represented by Kluver, Isaac Heimes, John Canham, Carson Klein, and Berkley Brummond.  Klein placed fifth with a 79, Canham tied for sixth after carding an 80, Heimes shot 82, and Brummond put up an 88.

Northeast Hawks athletes honored

Northeast student-athletes were busy on and off the court this past season as 45 student-athletes received NJCAA All-Academic honors.  Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. 

Effective immediately, the Washington NFL team is dropping the “Redskins” name, which had been in use since 1933.  The change comes following national protests against inequality and financial pressure from sponsors FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.  Opponents of the name have long sai…

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ today, according to multiple reports.  USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post and Sports Business Journal reported owner Dan Snyder and the organization would announce the move two weeks before the start of training camp.  It’s unclear …

