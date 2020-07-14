Norfolk High boys golf finishes as runner-up at Covid Cup

The COVID Cup was held yesterday at the Players Club in Omaha.
The invitational follows the loss of the boys golf season to the pandemic. In a field of mainly Class ‘A’ schools, Norfolk's Jake Kluver tied Charlie Zielinski of Class ‘B’ Omaha Skutt and Josh Kramer of champion team Omaha Creighton Prep for the low score with a 3-over 74. Prep shot a 307 while the Panthers finished second at 315. The event was not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association. A similar tournament for Class ‘C’ was held in June in Oakland. The field consisted of Norfolk, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. Norfolk was represented by Kluver, Isaac Heimes, John Canham, Carson Klein, and Berkley Brummond. Klein placed fifth with a 79, Canham tied for sixth after carding an 80, Heimes shot 82, and Brummond put up an 88.