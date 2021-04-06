Norfolk High boys golf defeats Columbus in home dual

The Norfolk High boys golf team beat Columbus in a dual on Monday at Norfolk Country Club 170-179.  Columbus' Brock Kuhlman was the medalist with a 38.  He beat Norfolk's Isaac Heimes' 39 by a single stroke.

Norfolk - Columbus Dual

Norfolk  CC @ 3 PM

April 5, 2021 

VARSITY

Columbus

 

Norfolk

 

Brock Kuhlman

38

Isaac Heimes

39

Emmit McMeekin

48

Carson Klein

41

Brody Mickey

45

Tyson Wingate

45

Landen Hastreiter

56

Cale Wacker

45

Tyson Weber

48

Gabe Claussen 

53

Total

179

Total

170

 

JUNIOR VARSITY

Columbus

 

Norfolk

 

Kayden Aschoff

47

Zyon Gangwer

47

Nic Kriech

52

Jackson Merkel

61

Andon Beringer

52

Carter Hattery

63

Zandyr Kohl

58

Mason Dover

65

  

Jescey Bright

65

Total

209

Total

236

