Norfolk High boys golf defeats Columbus in home dual

The Norfolk High boys golf team beat Columbus in a dual on Monday at Norfolk Country Club 170-179. Columbus' Brock Kuhlman was the medalist with a 38. He beat Norfolk's Isaac Heimes' 39 by a single stroke.
Norfolk - Columbus Dual
Norfolk CC @ 3 PM
April 5, 2021
VARSITY
Columbus
|
Norfolk
|
Brock Kuhlman
38
Isaac Heimes
39
Emmit McMeekin
48
Carson Klein
41
Brody Mickey
45
Tyson Wingate
45
Landen Hastreiter
56
Cale Wacker
45
Tyson Weber
48
Gabe Claussen
53
Total
179
Total
170
JUNIOR VARSITY
Columbus
|
Norfolk
|
Kayden Aschoff
47
Zyon Gangwer
47
Nic Kriech
52
Jackson Merkel
61
Andon Beringer
52
Carter Hattery
63
Zandyr Kohl
58
Mason Dover
65
|
|
Jescey Bright
65
Total
209
Total
236