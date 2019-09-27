Norfolk High boys cross country win Yankton Invite; girls finish second

The Norfolk High cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Yankton Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course.
In the boys’ race, Norfolk was the champion with a score of 44 while Yankton was second at 45. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 16:16.27. He beat runner-up Matt Protzman of Norfolk by just under 32 seconds. The Panthers’ Bryson Callies placed seventh, Cole Uzzell was ninth, Daniel Weitzmann finished eleventh, and Tristen Kittelson was 15th. In the girls’ competition, Yankton was the champion with a score of 25 while Norfolk was second at 45. Madison Fairley of Gayville-Volin was the medalist in a time of 18:41.13. She won by just over 23 seconds. Norfolk’s Esther Protzman was fifth, Melorie Summers placed eighth, Rachel Mortimer finished twelfth, Taeya Waggerman got 14th, and Danika Brown was 15th.