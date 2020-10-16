Norfolk High boys cross country qualifies for State Championship; girls finish fourth in district meet

The Norfolk High boys cross country team has qualified for the Class ‘A’ State Championship at Kearney Country Club next Friday! 

The teams competed in yesterday A-4 District Meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.  The Panther boys earned a third place team finish with 71 points while champion Lincoln North Star totaled 32 and runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep collected 41 points.  Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot was the medalist in 16:03.67.  He won just over 15 seconds.  Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa finished third and Daniel Yowell was 14th.  The team also includes Cole Uzzell, Tristen Kittelson, Carson Means, William Reynolds, and Trevor Eisenbraun.  In the girls race, Lincoln East was the champion with 26 points.  Also qualifying for the State Championship are Omaha Marian’s 39 and North Platte’s 92 points.  Norfolk was fourth at 103.  Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner was the medalist in 18:29.37.  She won by just over 1:02.  Norfolk’s Rachel Mortimer’s twelfth place finish and Esther Protzman’s 15th place showing qualified them for the State Championships as individuals.

Norfolk High volleyball shades Columbus in five sets

The Norfolk High volleyball team clipped Columbus in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.  Norfolk improves to 7-18 on the season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 16, 2020

