Norfolk High boys basketball to face Lincoln High for third time this season in opening round postseason game

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 7-15 on the season after dropping games last weekend. 

They fell at home to Lincoln Northeast last Friday 84-63 and then lost at Lincoln East on Saturday 79-35.  This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High twice, South Sioux City, Fremont, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East twice, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast.  Norfolk is being outscored on average through 22 games 73-64.5.  Kallan Herman, who decommitted from Doane, is leading his team currently at 26.2 points per game, shooting 36% from three-point range, and five rebounds.  The Omaha World Herald reports that the Panthers return to action on Friday when they host 1-16 Lincoln High at 5:00 in the opening round of the A-2 District Tournament.  Norfolk has beaten them twice, 76-71 in overtime in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on December 30th and at home 66-64 on January 21st.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Pierce takes on O’Neill at 6:00 and Norfolk Catholic meets Battle Creek at 7:45 in the C-1-8 Boys Sub-District semifinals from Pierce.  Pregame coverage at 5:40. 

