Norfolk High boys basketball prepares for first season under Shelsta

The Norfolk High boys basketball team gets their season underway on Friday, December 4th when they host Millard South.
The Panthers return Isaac Heimes, Kallan Herman, and Daydon Taylor from last year’s 8-17 team. The squad has changed leadership as Tony Siske resigned and Matt Shelsta has taken the reins. Shelsta has a 110-48 coaching record between jobs at Norris and Elmwood/Murdock. He has coached at the State Tournament on four occasions including a state runner-up in 2016 at Elmwood/Murdock. Norfolk will showcase home games with Millard South, Omaha Westside, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln.