Norfolk High boys basketball prepares for first season under Shelsta

The Norfolk High boys basketball team gets their season underway on Friday, December 4th when they host Millard South. 

The Panthers return Isaac Heimes, Kallan Herman, and Daydon Taylor from last year’s 8-17 team.  The squad has changed leadership as Tony Siske resigned and Matt Shelsta has taken the reins.  Shelsta has a 110-48 coaching record between jobs at Norris and Elmwood/Murdock.  He has coached at the State Tournament on four occasions including a state runner-up in 2016 at Elmwood/Murdock.  Norfolk will showcase home games with Millard South, Omaha Westside, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast.  The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln.

Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

The Nebraska men’s basketball team's Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event. In the revised tournament schedule, the Huskers will now play Nevada on Thursday at 1:00 and North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:00.  Nebraska Athletics announced…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jared Goff won a matchup against Tom Brady while helping the Los Angeles Rams retain a share of first place in the NFC West.  Goff completed 39 of his 51 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 victory at Tampa.  Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers grabbed short sc…

Wayne State softball adds recruits

Wayne State College head softball coach Shelli Manson announced today that four high school student athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play for the Wildcat softball program in the 2021-22 academic year. 